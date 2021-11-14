1 killed in parking lot of convenience store near Grand Canyon, Rochelle

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a convenience store Sunday morning.

Police responded at 3:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Grand Canyon and Rochelle.

Police say two men were invovled in an altercation in the parking lot.

“I don’t know who approahed who at this point,” Lt. Ray Spencer. “But there were two men who approached each other in the parking lot, had an arugment, and during the arugment the deceased struck the suspect one time. That caused the suspect to pull a gun and fire multiple times, striking and killing the victim.”

Police say the suspect had just left the convenience store.

Following the shooting the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

No suspect description at this time.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Metro by calling 3-1-1 or email homicide@LVMPD.com or contact CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.