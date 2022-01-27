1 killed in east Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly crash on the east side of the valley. (Sasha Loftis/ KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly crash on the east side of the valley.

Police responded to the collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian shortly after 5 p.m near Charleston Blvd and North 28th street.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where they later died.

No other details were immediately available.

The intersection of E. Charleston and 28th street is currently shut down.

This deadly crash marks the tenth traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction so far in 2022.

The accident remains under Investigation by the LVMPD Traffic Bureau.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.