1 dead in crash near Sahara, Rainbow

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) traffic detectives are on the scene of a deadly crash involving two cars at the intersection of Rainbow & Sahara.

According to Lt. David Gordon, one of the drivers may have been impaired at the time of the accident.

Police are alerting the public to avoid the area as lane closures are expected in all directions until approximately 7 a.m. as investigation at the scene continues.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.