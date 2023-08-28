LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A 28-year-old driver has been arrested and faces DUI-related charges after a 75-year-old woman was killed in a three-car crash, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

It happened on Monday morning at 10:47 a.m. near East Flamingo and South Pecos roads.

Evidence at the scene and video of the crash indicated a 2018 Subaru Outback was stopped for a red traffic signal on South Pecos Road on the left of northbound travel lanes.

The woman was driving a 2007 Chrysler 300 and was stopped behind the Subaru in the same travel lane.

A 2009 Nissan Versa was traveling northbound on South Pecos Road, approaching the Chrysler from behind.

The Nissan failed to slow down and hit the Chrysler’s rear, forcing the front of the Chrysler into the back of the Subaru, police stated in a news release on Monday afternoon.

Police told 8 News Now two people were taken to the hospital and the woman later died due to her injuries.

The driver of the Nissan exhibited indicators of impairment and was arrested on suspected DUI and failing to decrease speed, according to police records.

The woman’s death marked the 94th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023.

The crash remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.