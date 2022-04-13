LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 82-year-old man was killed Tuesday night in a crash involving three vehicles. It happened in the northeast valley at Bruce Street and Washington Avenue.

The elderly man was a passenger in a Toyota Camry traveling westbound on Washington. According to Metro Police, the driver 36-year-old Adam Haren ran the red light at the intersection of Bruce and hit a Toyota 4Runner which overturned after it struck a Ford-F550. The woman and teen in the 4Runner suffered minor injuries.

Haren was also transported to the hospital for minor injuries and later arrested for suspected DUI.

The identity of the 82-year-old man will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

This is the 46th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.