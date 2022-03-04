LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Metro) reports one person died and six others were injured in a shooting at the Siegel Suites near University Center and Flamingo Road and a search for the shooting suspect is underway.

Lt. Jason Johansson tells 8 News Now that police responded to the scene shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving several emergency calls of a shooting. At least one person was transported to Sunrise Hospital, and six other shooting victims were also treated. One person died at the hospital, and two others are currently in critical condition.

Deadly Shooting at Siegel Suites near UNLV (KLAS)

The investigation is ongoing, but preliminary reports from police indicate that the shooting may have stemmed from a verbal argument between neighbors. The dispute escalated, and shots were fired.

Police are at the scene and searching for the shooting suspect. Police ask anyone with information on this case to please call the police or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.