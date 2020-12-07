Mother killed, 2 children injured in Nye County crash

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — Nye County Deputies are currently on the scene of a deadly crash in Pahrump. It happened near the intersection of Vicki Ann Road and Cash Avenue earlier this evening.

Officials say a woman died in the crash and her two children were airlifted to the hospital. There is no update on their conditions at this time.

There is no word on how many vehicles were involved.

Nevada Highway Patrol’s Major Incident Response Team is assisting in the investigation.

The road has since reopened.

This is a developing story.