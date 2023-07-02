LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person is dead, and two are injured in a deadly shooting Saturday night in east Las Vegas, police say.

At 11:54 p.m. Saturday, police received reports of gunshots at a convenience store at 4151 Boulder Highway near South Lamb Boulevard in east Las Vegas. When officers responded, they found three individuals that had been shot.

Two of those who had been shot were taken to an area hospital. Investigators have not yet disclosed the extent of their injuries and their conditions.

The third person who had been shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not given any information about the people’s identities or what may have led to the deadly shooting. Homicide detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8newsnow.com for more information as it becomes available.