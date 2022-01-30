1 killed, 2 injured after shooting in Laughlin storage facility

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was killed and two others were injured following a reported shooting at a storage facility located near 2400 Needles Highway, according to police.

The shooting occurred Friday shortly before 7:50 p.m., and a suspect identified as Manuell Rogers was taken into custody.

The two injured victims were juveniles suffering non-life-threatening injuries and were airlifted to Sunrise hospital. The identity of the victim who was killed has not yet been released.

According to Metro police, Rodgers had left his family residence suddenly and went to a local storage facility. While he was there, he shot an adult male in the parking lot for no apparent reason.

Shortly after, Rodgers’s wife and family arrived to check on him when he began shooting at them.

Rodgers has been charged with open murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

No further information about this incident has been released.