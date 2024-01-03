LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating a shooting at a northwest valley apartment complex that left one man dead and another injured Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported in the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines Drive near Smoke Ranch Road around 9:41 p.m.

Metro Lt. Jason Johansson said the shooting occurred in a second-story apartment and when officers arrived they found a man in his 20s who was pronounced dead when medical help arrived on the scene.

Mountain View Hospital notified police that an adult teen showed up at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound which police later determined was related to the apartment shooting.

“The preliminary details we have right now is the victim at Mountain View Hospital and our victim here along with several other subjects were inside the apartment. Right now, it’s not clear what type of altercation or incident took place in the apartment but at some point in time there was a shooting in the apartment,” Johansson said.

It’s not clear if the dispute was between the two men or included others at the apartment, he added.

Police are urging anyone who has information about the shooting to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.