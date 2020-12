NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are currently on the scene of a shooting in the 2600 block of Sommer Court, near Carey Avenue and Simmons Street. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Friday.

Police say one victim is dead and another is currently in the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

NLVPD plan to release more information later tonight.

This is a developing story.