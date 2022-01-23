1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting outside nightclub near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting in a nightclub parking lot near downtown Las Vegas Sunday morning.

Police were called for a shooting in the 2100 block of Fremont shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Two men were taken to UMC Trauma, where one of them later died. The other man is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“What we have learned at this point is the suspect is also believed to be a male who was last seen leaving southbound on foot in the parking lot,” Lt. Ray Spencer with Metro Police said. “We know there was some altercation inside the nightclub that was a verbal altercation. The two males exited and went to the parking lot, and that was when the shooting occurred.”

Police are still trying to determine how the second man was shot.

“There is surveillance video. We have our digital forensic people en route so we can recover that,” Lt. Spencer added.

No other details have been released.

Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting in a nightclub parking lot near downtown Las Vegas Sunday morning (Bianca Holman/ KLAS-TV)

Police are also urging anyone who does not know the whereabouts of their son, nephew, or grandson to please call LVMPD Homicide at 702-828-3521. You can also reach out to Crime Stoppers to report what you know anonymously at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.