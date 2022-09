LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a stabbing in the east valley after two people were injured.

It happened in the 2000 block of east Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway, near Desert Springs Hospital, according to police.

Once officers arrived they found two people with multiple stab wounds.

Both people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A suspect was located in the area by police and taken into custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.