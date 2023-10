LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a shooting in the southwest valley near Warm Springs and Jones.

Around 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, police responded to a call of a shooting in the 7100 block of South Bronco Street. One victim was found and taken to an area hospital, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police advised commuters to avoid the area due to heavy police presence.