LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One person was shot multiple times near and apartment complex in the Spring Valley area late Friday night.

Metro Police say the incident occurred at 10:22 p.m. with a report of shots fired in the 4900 block of South Rainbow.

A male victim sustained two apparent gunshot wounds and transported to University Medical Center.

The shooting suspect fled the scene and still at-large.

