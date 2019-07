HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police investigated a shooting Tuesday near S. Boulder Highway and N. Major Avenue. According to officers, shots were fired after an altercation occurred between two people in the 700 block of S. Boulder Highway around 3:40 p.m.

One man was injured and taken to Sunrise Hospital to be treated for his injuries. No one else was injured.

There’s no word on the suspect. This is a developing story.