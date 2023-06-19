LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after being hit head-on in a central Las Vegas valley crash.
It happened on Monday shortly after 9 p.m. along South Valley View Boulevard and West Viking Road near the side entrance of the Gold Coast self-parking area.
Prior to the crash, the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Valley View Boulevard approaching a vehicle traveling southbound. When the vehicle began to turn eastbound crossing into the northbound lanes crashed head-on with the motorcyclist, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
The motorcyclist was taken to UMC with life-threatening injuries.
No other details have been released.