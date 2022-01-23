1 injured following shooting inside UNLV student housing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Metro police and University Police Services (UPD) are investigating a shooting overnight at a UNLV student housing complex.
Police were called to a shooting at The Degree Housing Complex, located on the edge of UNLV’s Maryland Parkway campus near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road just before midnight.
Responding officers found a victim who had been shot, with witnesses stating the suspect fled the scene away from the UNLV campus.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Neither the victim nor the suspect were UNLV students, campus police said.
Students were alerted at around 12:30 a.m., stating that officers were investigating an incident and people should shelter into place. The message also said that there was no threat to the UNLV campus.
A follow-up message was shared with the university community just after 2 a.m when UPD lifted the shelter.
Campus officials said that the suspect appeared to have fled campus in a white vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the police.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.