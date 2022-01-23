1 injured following shooting inside UNLV student housing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Metro police and University Police Services (UPD) are investigating a shooting overnight at a UNLV student housing complex.

Police were called to a shooting at The Degree Housing Complex, located on the edge of UNLV’s Maryland Parkway campus near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road just before midnight.

Responding officers found a victim who had been shot, with witnesses stating the suspect fled the scene away from the UNLV campus.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither the victim nor the suspect were UNLV students, campus police said.

Students were alerted at around 12:30 a.m., stating that officers were investigating an incident and people should shelter into place. The message also said that there was no threat to the UNLV campus.

A follow-up message was shared with the university community just after 2 a.m when UPD lifted the shelter.

Campus officials said that the suspect appeared to have fled campus in a white vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.