1 injured at wrong-way crash on U.S. 95 in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Nevada State police arrested a wrong-way driver who crashed into another car on the freeway Sunday morning.

Police responded to a crash at about 6:30 a.m. on U.S. 95 near Auto Show Drive, state police said on Twitter.

The crash happened when a wrong-way driver who was traveling south on the U.S. 95 against traffic in a GMC vehicle when it hit a Dodge SUV.

Nevada State Police arrested the driver of the GMC for suspicion of impairment along with other charges, Nevada State Police said on Twitter.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to the University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries/

Nevada State Police continue their investigation into this crash.