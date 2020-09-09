1 injured, animals killed in early morning house fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A minor was injured, and more than one animal was killed during a fire Tuesday morning, according to Clark County Fire. It happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. at 5430 Holding Ave.

CCFD said firefighters responded to an F3H “High” level structural fire. Responding units included four engines, one truck, one rescue, and two battalion chiefs. Two additional engines were also eventually requested.

Upon arrival, personnel reported smoke and flames coming from the first floor of a single-family home. The fire extended to a neighboring house.

Firefighters engaged in an aggressive offensive attack and reported the fire was knocked down at approximately 5:45 a.m. Fire investigators responded, and the cause has not yet been determined.

The minor who was hurt was treated for minor injuries was treated at the scene.