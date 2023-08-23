Update: Police have since said that while there was a mention of a knife or “edged weapon,” it was never used in the fight. The story has been updated to account for this new information.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crossing guard was taken to the hospital after a fight in the northwest valley, police said.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 1800 block of Rock Springs Drive at around 8:20 a.m.

According to police, the call was in reference to a fight between two men in the area. Police said that one person may have been armed with a knife or “edged weapon,” but it was not used in the fight.

One man was taken into custody and another man, a crossing guard in the area, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the police, a nearby school was placed into a soft lockdown, which was later lifted after the suspect was detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.