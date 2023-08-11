LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in the east Las Vegas valley.

The crash occurred on Friday, around 4:25 p.m., at the intersection of East Charleston Boulevard and North 27th Street near Fremont Street.

Police said that a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Charleston while a Chrysler Pacifica was exiting a private drive. The Chrysler failed to yield the right of way and crossed paths with the motorcycle, causing it to crash into the side of the car.

The driver of the Chrysler, identified as 46-year-old Brandon Sowell, fled the scene but was later located and booked on hit-and-run charges, police said.

The motorcyclist sustained “substantial injures” and was taken to University Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.