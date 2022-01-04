1 in critical condition after 2 young males found with gunshot wounds, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two male juveniles were found with gunshot wounds Monday night in a neighborhood near Carey Avenue and Interstate 15, North Las Vegas police said Tuesday.

Both males were taken to University Medical Center, where one of the victims was in critical condition, according to police.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Bulloch Street, just east of I-15, at about 9:35 p.m.

Police said no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-2133 or crime stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.