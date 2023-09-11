UPDATE: This article has been updated with new information provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash between multiple vehicles sent three people to the hospital and left debris scattered across the roadway near one Las Vegas intersection Monday morning.

The collision, at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Warm Springs Road in south Las Vegas, was between three vehicles, police said. Three people were taken to an area hospital.

Police initially reported that one person had been transported to an area hospital, although the number was later updated to three. Police officials said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Traffic in the area is expected to be disrupted by the crash, as debris from the collision was visible Monday morning. Police were working to clear the scene around 6:40 a.m., but commuters were advised to avoid the area.

Warm Springs Road was closed in both directions, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada at 7:17 a.m. Southbound Eastern Avenue was closed at Sierra Stone Lane, officials said.

