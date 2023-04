LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person has been hospitalized after a stabbing in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

On Friday around 3:56 p.m., officers received a report of a person who had been stabbed and was bleeding in a parking lot in the 3800 block of Blue Diamond near Valley View Boulevard, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.