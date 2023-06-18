LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is in critical condition after crashing into a “large metal high-voltage utility pole,” Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. on Nellis Boulevard south of Sandra Road near Washington Avenue. Police said that a Ford Flew was driving southbound on Nellis Boulevard when it veered off the road and crashed into a “large metal high-voltage utility pole.”

The 27-year-old driver was taken to University Medical Center where his injuries were determined to be life-threatening, police said.