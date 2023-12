LAS VEGAS (KLA) — Metro police are investigating a crash in the northwest Las Vegas valley that left one person hospitalized.

On Sunday around 11:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a crash near Jones and Lake Mead boulevards.



Police investigate crash near Jones and Lake Mead boulevards on Dec. 10, 2023 (KLAS)

Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash. A passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

LVMPD’s fatal detail responded to the scene.