LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A male pedestrian was injured after he was hit by a driver suspected of impairment in the central Las Vegas valley, according to police.

It happened on Tuesday at 3 p.m. near Valley View Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle was exiting a private drive on Valley View Boulevard when the pedestrian was hit on the sidewalk, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The pedestrian was then taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The male driver was later arrested for suspected impairment.

The crash remains an ongoing investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.