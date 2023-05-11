LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One person was hit and killed following a crash in the southwest Las Vegas valley, according to police.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday near Warm Springs Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

Officers said the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. Several people called 911 stating they saw the pedestrian laying on the ground.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area along EB and WB Warm Springs Road between Rainbow Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive as all lanes were blocked off as of 9:30 p.m.