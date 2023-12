LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One person was hospitalized after police said they were hit by a vehicle after entering a south Las Vegas valley roadway.

It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Pebble Road and Las Vegas Boulevard near Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

The pedestrian was hit by a single vehicle and then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police told 8 News Now.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.