LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One person was found shot near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police said they received a call about a shooting in the 300 block of Karen Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a person injured from a gunshot wound.
The unidentified person was taken to a nearby hospital.
Neighbors who live nearby told 8 News Now they heard several gunshots ring out.
One of the residents who lives at an apartment complex in the area
This is a developing story.