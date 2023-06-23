LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One person was found shot near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police said they received a call about a shooting in the 300 block of Karen Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a person injured from a gunshot wound.

The unidentified person was taken to a nearby hospital.

Neighbors who live nearby told 8 News Now they heard several gunshots ring out.

One of the residents who lives at an apartment complex in the area

This is a developing story.