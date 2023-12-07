LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was detained during a “suspicious situation” at Northwest Career & Technical Academy in northwest Las Vegas Thursday, police said.

The incident happened at 12:42 p.m. according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials. Police said the school was evacuated Thursday afternoon, and one person was detained.

Clark County School Police are coordinating a “modified release of students,” police said.

