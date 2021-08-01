1 dead, 5 others injured in multiple-vehicle crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead and several others are hurt following a crash in Las Vegas Sunday afternoon.

It happened in the 5200 block of South Pecos Road, near the intersection with Hacienda Avenue.

Police say they responded to the call of six vehicles involved in an accident.

Once they arrived, they found several people with injuries. One man was pronounced dead, while five other people were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Pecos Road is closed in both directions at Hacienda Avenue.

Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.