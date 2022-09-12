LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man is dead after his boat flipped during a multi-day commercial river trip on the Colorado River, according to Grand Canyon National Park officials.

Ron Vanderlugt, 67, was on day five of a multi-day boating trip at Grand Canyon National Park, a release stated.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, Vanderlugt entered the river with a group of fellow boaters at Bedrock Rapid near mile 131. The park was notified just after 2 p.m. that a boat had flipped and there were multiple injuries, park officials said.

Members of Vanderlugt’s group were able to pull him out of the water before park rangers arrived via helicopter. Park officials said when rangers arrived, Vanderlugt was unresponsive and that despite all life-saving efforts, Vanderlugt succumbed to his injuries.

Officials said four additional boaters were flown to the South Rim Helibase.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.