1 person, 3 dogs die in house fire east of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Fire officials are on the scene of a deadly fire on the east side of the valley Wednesday afternoon.
A call came over at 4:19 p.m. for a double-wide trailer fire at 6223 Sahara Avenue near East Sahara Avenue and Hollywood Blvd.
One person died, who was believed to be a woman, and three dogs were found dead inside the trailer, according to LVMPD.
LVMPD held a news conference Wednesday night where homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said police responded to a trailer Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. for a domestic disturbance.
Police are searching for a man who was involved in a property dispute.
Several people lived in the trailer.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.