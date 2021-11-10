1 person, 3 dogs die in house fire east of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Fire officials are on the scene of a deadly fire on the east side of the valley Wednesday afternoon.

#BREAKING We are on scene of a mobile home fire, CCFD says one person died in the blaze that sparked a little after 4 PM. This is near Sahara and Tree Line on the east side of the Valley. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/FOUhJKlV3l — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) November 11, 2021

A call came over at 4:19 p.m. for a double-wide trailer fire at 6223 Sahara Avenue near East Sahara Avenue and Hollywood Blvd.

One person died, who was believed to be a woman, and three dogs were found dead inside the trailer, according to LVMPD.

LVMPD held a news conference Wednesday night where homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said police responded to a trailer Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. for a domestic disturbance.

Police are searching for a man who was involved in a property dispute.

Several people lived in the trailer.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.