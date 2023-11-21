LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after a shooting in the southwest Las Vegas valley Tuesday, police say.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials, at approximately 1:36 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a shooting in the 7200 block of Arroyo Crossing Parkway in the southwest Las Vegas valley, or Spring Valley.

Police tape lines the scene of a shooting that left one man dead in southwest Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon. (Ryan Matthey / KLAS)

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An individual who was detained by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers has been identified as a retired LVMPD officer, sources said. Officials say the department’s homicide section will be taking over the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8newsnow.com for more information as it becomes available.