1 dead in rollover crash on US Highway 95 near Indian Springs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is working at the scene of a rollover crash that left one person dead on U.S. Highway 95 near Indian Springs.

A tweet by NHP said only one vehicle was involved.

#Breaking Fatal single vehicle rollover crash on US95 and Mile Marker 117 in Clark County (near Indian Springs). Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 8, 2021

Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area.

Indian Springs is about 45 miles northwest of Las Vegas. NHP said the crash happened at mile marker 117 on U.S. 95.

A wind advisory was issued for parts of Clark County including Indian Springs early Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.