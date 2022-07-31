LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree, according to North Las Vegas Police.
Police said on Saturday evening, around 10 p.m. the driver of a Ford Expedition apparently lost control of their vehicle, causing them to swerve off the road, going over the center median, before colliding into a tree.
The accident happened on Martin Luter King Boulevard and Brookes Avenue.
Police said arriving medical personnel found the driver dead upon arrival, and that no one else was hurt during this incident.