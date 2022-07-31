LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree, according to North Las Vegas Police.

Police said on Saturday evening, around 10 p.m. the driver of a Ford Expedition apparently lost control of their vehicle, causing them to swerve off the road, going over the center median, before colliding into a tree.

The accident happened on Martin Luter King Boulevard and Brookes Avenue.

Man loses control of vehicle and crashes into tree in North Las Vegas. (Photo credit: NLVPD)

Police said arriving medical personnel found the driver dead upon arrival, and that no one else was hurt during this incident.