LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are working at the intersection of Torrey Pines Drive and Vegas Drive in the west valley after a motorcycle crash left one person dead on Thursday.

Police advise motorists to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

#BREAKING we are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle near Torrey Pines and Vegas Drive in @LVMPDBAC

There are road closures in the area as we investigate. Please avoid the area for now. pic.twitter.com/9rK33pclMB — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 12, 2021

RTC Southern Nevada reports detours are in place :

#rtcalerts Route 104. NB104 Detour WB Washington/Jones to NB Torrey Pines/ Vegas — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) August 12, 2021

#rtcalerts Route 104. SB104 detour SB Torrey Pines/Vegas to Washington/Jones. Please plan accordingly. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) August 12, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.