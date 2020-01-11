1 dead in hit-and-run crash near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro says a 60-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car on North Las Vegas Boulevard, just south of Owens Avenue Saturday morning. Officials say the crash occurred just after 5 a.m.

According to police, the 60-year-old pedestrian was crossing North Las Vegas Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk. A newer, white Dodge Journey or Dodge Durango was traveling northbound on North Las Vegas Boulevard, south of Owens Avenue, in the furthest right side of the roadway.

The pedestrian entered the path of the Dodge and the vehicle struck the man, throwing him into the road.

Metro says the driver of the Dodge took off heading northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard, without stopping to check injuries or call police.

The 60-year-old pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma where he later succumbed to his injuries.

This death marks the third traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2020.

The driver of the Dodge involved in this collision or anyone with information is urged to call Metro at (702) 828-­4060 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-­5555.