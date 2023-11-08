LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is dead after police say an unknown vehicle hit and killed her in an early morning collision before leaving the scene.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:33 a.m. on Wednesday when a vehicle traveling south on Dean Martin Drive struck a person, identified as a woman in her 30s, in the roadway near Vicki Avenue. Police said the vehicle fled the scene. Sometime later, another individual found the person on the road and called police.

When first responders arrived, they pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials ask anyone with information on the crash to contact the department’s collision investigation section at 702-828-3595. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.