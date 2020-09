LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead in a crash involving three vehicles north of Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A tweet by NHP Southern Command indicates the crash has closed the off-ramp from northbound Interstate 15 at Las Vegas Boulevard at Apex in the far northern end of the valley.

#breaking Fatal Crash I-15NB/Las Vegas Blvd N NB off ramp(Apex). 3 vehicles, one confirmed deceased. The I-15NB/Las Vegas Blvd off ramp is closed at this time. Expect delays in the area. #drivesafenv #buckleup #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 28, 2020

NHP advises motorists to avoid the area while they are investigating the crash.