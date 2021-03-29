Police: Speed likely factor in deadly crash at Carey, MLK

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead and another hospitalized following a crash in North Las Vegas Monday morning.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at W. Carey Avenue and N. Martin Luther King.

According to North Las Vegas Police, a driver in a Honda Accord was speeding westbound on Carey approaching Martin Luther King and didn’t stop for a red light. The Honda struck a Mazda SUV, causing both vehicles to spin out of control.

The Honda hit a COVID-19 information tent in a nearby parking lot. No one in the tent was injured but the driver of the Honda, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda, a man in his 60s, was transported to the hospital.

At this time, police do not know if impairment is a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation.

