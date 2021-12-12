1 dead in car crash near Flamingo, University Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are is investigating a deadly single-car crash Saturday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Palos Verdes Street, near Paradise Road.

Police say a 64-year-old Las Vegas man was crossing Flamingo against the pedestrian signal and outside the marked crosswalk when he crossed paths with a 2017 Toyota Camry.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he later died.

The driver, a 22-year-old female, of the Camry remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 141st traffic-related fatality.

This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD.