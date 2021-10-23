1 dead following two-car crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro Police are investigating a fatal two-car crash involving an elderly person last Monday.

Police responded to a two-car collision shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18. near W. Flamingo Road and S. Fort Apache Road.

Police say that a 2019 Honda Accord was traveling south in a private drive located on the north side of W. Flamingo Road east of S. Fort Apache Road. A 2010 BMW 3 Series was traveling west on W. Flamingo Road, approaching S. Fort Apache Road. The Honda exited the private drive, traveled onto W. Flamingo Road and into the path of the approaching BMW. The two cars crashed into each other.

The BMW driver, 31, and passenger, 84 of the Honda, were taken to the University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit. The driver of the BMW was treated and later released. The Honda’s passenger later died.

The Driver of the Honda, 84, was not injured in the crash.

The death marked the 115th fatality-related collision in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2021.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section