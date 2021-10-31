1 dead following shooting at apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a deadly apartment complex shooting Saturday night.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 10:40 p.m Saturday night in the 5100 block of East Twain Avenue in East Las Vegas.

Police say an adult male was shot multiple times. He died on the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was in a dispute with several other people regarding a car. During the dispute, an unidentified suspect approached them and began shooting, striking the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released

by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at

www.crimestoppersofnv.com.