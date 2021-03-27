1 dead following hit-and-run crash; driver arrested for DUI

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead following a hit-and-run crash in the eastern part of the valley.

It happened on Charleston Boulevard at the intersection with Honolulu Street, near US 95, at around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

According to the witness statements, police determined a Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on Charleston at a high rate of speed. At that time, a Pontiac G6, who had the right of way, was turning into the intersection of Charleston and Honolulu.

The Explorer then ran a red light and hit the G6. The G6 then collided with a Chevrolet Outlander that was stopped at a red light in the intersection.

Medical crews arrived and pronounced the driver of the G6 dead on scene. The driver of the Explorer fled the scene on foot, but was quickly taken into custody by Metro Police.

Police say the driver of the Explorer displayed signs of impairment. That person was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on the following charges:

DUI Resulting in Death

Reckless Driving Resulting in Death

Duty to Stop at the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death

This crash is still under investigation.