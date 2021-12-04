1 dead following crash near Eastern, Windmill

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police are on the scene of a deadly crash Saturday evening in the southeast part of the valley.

Metro police say they received a call around 7 p.m. for a crash involving multiple vehicles near Eastern Avenue and Windmill Parkway.

The victim died on the scene.

Impairment is suspected, according to Lt. Jeff Goodwin of LVMPD.

Eastern southbound before Windmill Lane has two lanes blocked,

#FASTALERT 7:25 PM, Dec 04 2021

Crash Eastern Ave SB Before Windmill Lane

2 Lanes blocked

Expect delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 5, 2021

No additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.