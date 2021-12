LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a deadly crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Tropicana and Sandhill.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Police say one person was taken to Sunrise Hospital where they were pronounced dead. The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene.

Expect delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 22, 2021

The intersection is expected to be shut down for several hours.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for details.