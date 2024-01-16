LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person is dead a week after an east valley crash, Henderson police said.

At around noon on Jan. 6, the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of Sunset Road and Athenian Drive after reports of a crash.

According to police, a Ford coupe was driving east on Sunset Road waiting in a turn lane at Athenian Drive, with a flashing yellow light. A Dodge sedan was driving west on Sunset approaching Athenian, police said.

HPD said the Ford failed to yield the right of way and drove into the intersection, causing the Dodge to hit the passenger side of the Ford.

Medical personnel took both the driver and the passenger of the Ford to a local hospital. Police said the hospital pronounced the passenger dead a week later.

Police said speed and impairment are not considered to be factors in the crash.

The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after next of kin notifications. Henderson police said this collision is the third accident-related fatality for 2024.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department

at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555

or visit the Crime Stoppers website.